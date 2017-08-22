Will pop-up’s save DStv?

Brooklyn prepares for the Mayweather—McGregor face off at Barclays PIC COURTESY OF BUSINESS INSIDER

As the clock ticks towards the official launch of Kwese TV in the country, DStv which last week announced that it will now be extending the viewing of La Liga to those on the Family bouquet has now availed the much talked about Mayweather and McGregor fight on a pop-up channel.

Pop-up channels have been used by DStv to give clients, mostly those not on the premium bouquet, extra value as they get to access content they would not usually get on their bouquets.

However, with Kwese TV coming on board, people subscribed to it will be able to pay to watch only what they want, instead of paying for 100 channels and yet one only watches 10, which is the case with DStv.

“DStv customers are in for a massive treat as SuperSport launches a pop-up channel ahead of the “Money Fight” between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. Channel 213 will be available to all DStv customers from Premium to Access and will go live on Saturday (August 19) and broadcast daily from 5pm to 1am until the eve of the fight on August 27,” read a statement from DStv.

Though this is good for those who want to watch the match, the question is, is it sustainable?

Till when will these pop-up channels keep coming?

If DStv knows what people want, why not make it more flexible for clients to access the product – more of a flexi package to their current rigid one.

Chief executive officer for MultiChoice Zimbabwe said, “This follows closely on the back of our latest move to provide DStv Family customers with all the La Liga games as well as a selected number of great international and local channels. Our mission is to continuously add value and enrich our customers’ DStv experience and we believe that this channel will offer great entertainment to them.”

SuperSport will cross to Las Vegas at 1 am (CAT) on August 27 for the action-packed undercard with the main bout expected to start after 5am (CAT). Big fight fans can watch on their decoders on DStv Premium or on their smartphones, tablets, laptops and PCs on DStv Now online or on the app, or on the SuperSport app.