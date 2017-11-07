Will Soul Jah Love get the NAMA gong?

Soul Jah Love in a screenshot from his 'Zvauri' video

For the past three years Winky D and Jah Prayzah have been dominating proceedings at the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA).

They share the spoils when it comes to winning awards in categories; Outstanding Male Artist, Song of The Year, People’s Choice and Outstanding Album.

This year things might play out differently as Winky D has not delivered anything extraordinary thus far.

However, his colleague in the dancehall fraternity, Soul Jah Love has literally owned 2017 with his hit track ‘Pamamonya Ipapo’.

In similar manner to Jah Prayzah’s ‘Mudhara Vachauya’ which went viral on social media with many doing exciting renditions, so is the case with ‘Pamamonya Ipapo’ – in fact, ‘Pamamonya Ipapo’ surpassed the levels set by ‘Mudhara Vachauya’ by far.

Till now the song which was released in the first quarter of the year is still causing many to go wild when it is played at events – longevity that many dancehall songs fail to carry.

So could this be Soul Jah Love’s lucky year which will see him bag his debut NAMA for Song of The Year?

Other tracks that are strongly contending for the same accolade are ExQ’s ‘Nhema’, Cindy’s ‘Setter Pace’, Jah Prayzah’s ‘Ndin’ Ndamubata’ and Janet Manyowa’s ‘Zadzisa’.

