Winky & Jah share spoils at NAMA

Jah Prayzah performing at NAMA 2016

Two of the current giants of the Zimbabwean music industry, Jah Prayzah and Winky D, walked away with two awards each at the 2017 NAMA awards held on Saturday evening at the 7 Arts Theatre in Harare. The energetic Ammara Brown also scooped her debut NAMA, but sadly for Killer T, the wait continues.

It was also a big night for the Mungoshi family. Farai Mungoshi won the Outstanding First Creative Published Work award for his book Behind the Wall Everywhere. His mother, Jesesi Mungoshi, took home the Outstanding Actress award for her role in the full length feature, Muzita Rababa. It was a happy evening for the family at a time when they are going through a trying time as Farai’s father, the renowned author, Charles Mungoshi, ails.

The family is currently raising money to help send him for an operation to insert a shunt in his brain.

Also under film and television, the much talked about Arthur C Evans Show, directed by Trey Ncube, was awarded the Outstanding Screen Production (TV) gong.

In the theatre category, it was a virtual whitewash by Savanna Trust when their play Liberation took away three out of the four awards.

Here is the full list of NAMA winners:

1. THEATRE AWARDS

Outstanding Actor – Everson Ndlovu in Liberation

Outstanding Actress – Rumbidzai Karize in Liberation

Outstanding Theatrical Production – Liberation by Savanna Trust

Outstanding Director – Matesu Dube for Warrior

2. SPOKEN WORD AWARDS

Outstanding Poet – Tinashe Tafirenyika

Outstanding Comedian – Nqobizitha Dube aka Q Dube

3. LITERARY ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding First Creative Published Works –

Behind the Wall Everywhere by Farai Mungoshi [Mungoshi Press]

Outstanding Children’s Book –

The Unwelcome Visitor by Farai Nyandoro [Jomo Kenyatta Foundation]

Outstanding Fiction –

Whose Land is it Anyway by Benjamin S. Sibanda

4. VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work – Gumbeze Renherera by Anthony Bumhira

Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work – Washing Hair by Edson Kangadza

Outstanding Mix Media Work – Mhodzi Dzemusango by Semina Mpofu

Outstanding Exhibition – Woman by Miriro Mwandiyambira at First Floor Gallery

5. DANCE AWARDS

Outstanding Female Dancer – Christina Jenkins in Ghost

Outstanding Male Dancer – Stephanie Thomas in Phantom

Outstanding Dance Group – Breakthrough Productions

Outstanding Choreographer – Timikha Fisher for Listen

6. FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Actress – Jesesi Mungoshi in Muzita Rababa

Outstanding Actor – Anthony Tongani in Conflicts

Outstanding Music Video – Zino Irema (Ndirikukuwonai Zvangu) by Andy ‘Cutta’ Sobhuza ft. Takura

Outstanding Screen Production (TV) – The Arthur C Evans Show directed by Trey Ncube

Outstanding Screen Production – Short Film – Seiko directed by Sydney Taivavashe

Outstanding Screen Production – Full Length Film – Muzita Rababa directed by Nick Zemura

7. MEDIA AWARDS

Outstanding Journalist – Print – Tinashe Muchuri – News Day

Outstanding Journalist – Radio – Tawanda Gudhlanga – SFM

Outstanding Journalist – TV – Andrew Neshamba – ZBC

Outstanding Online Media – Zimbuzz

8. MUSIC AWARDS

Outstanding Female Musician – Ammara Brown

Outstanding Male Musician – Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

Outstanding Album – Gafa Futi by Wallace Chirimuko aka Winky D

Outstanding Song – Mdhara Vachauya by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

9. SPECIAL AWARDS

Outstanding Promoter – 2 Kings Entertainment

Peoples Choice Award – Winky D