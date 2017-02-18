Winky & Jah share spoils at NAMA

Two of the current giants of the Zimbabwean music industry, Jah Prayzah and Winky D, walked away with two awards each at the 2017 NAMA awards held on Saturday evening at the 7 Arts Theatre in Harare. The energetic Ammara Brown also scooped her debut NAMA, but sadly for Killer T, the wait continues.
It was also a big night for the Mungoshi family. Farai Mungoshi won the Outstanding First Creative Published Work award for his book Behind the Wall Everywhere. His mother, Jesesi Mungoshi, took home the Outstanding Actress award for her role in the full length feature, Muzita Rababa. It was a happy evening for the family at a time when they are going through a trying time as Farai’s father, the renowned author, Charles Mungoshi, ails.
The family is currently raising money to help send him for an operation to insert a shunt in his brain.
Also under film and television, the much talked about Arthur C Evans Show, directed by Trey Ncube, was awarded the Outstanding Screen Production (TV) gong.
In the theatre category, it was a virtual whitewash by Savanna Trust when their play Liberation took away three out of the four awards.
Here is the full list of NAMA winners:
1. THEATRE AWARDS
Outstanding Actor – Everson Ndlovu in Liberation
Outstanding Actress – Rumbidzai Karize in Liberation
Outstanding Theatrical Production – Liberation by Savanna Trust
Outstanding Director – Matesu Dube for Warrior
2. SPOKEN WORD AWARDS
Outstanding Poet – Tinashe Tafirenyika
Outstanding Comedian – Nqobizitha Dube aka Q Dube
3. LITERARY ARTS AWARDS
Outstanding First Creative Published Works –
Behind the Wall Everywhere by Farai Mungoshi [Mungoshi Press]
Outstanding Children’s Book –
The Unwelcome Visitor by Farai Nyandoro [Jomo Kenyatta Foundation]
Outstanding Fiction –
Whose Land is it Anyway by Benjamin S. Sibanda
4. VISUAL ARTS AWARDS
Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work – Gumbeze Renherera by Anthony Bumhira
Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work – Washing Hair by Edson Kangadza
Outstanding Mix Media Work – Mhodzi Dzemusango by Semina Mpofu
Outstanding Exhibition – Woman by Miriro Mwandiyambira at First Floor Gallery
5. DANCE AWARDS
Outstanding Female Dancer – Christina Jenkins in Ghost
Outstanding Male Dancer – Stephanie Thomas in Phantom
Outstanding Dance Group – Breakthrough Productions
Outstanding Choreographer – Timikha Fisher for Listen
6. FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS
Outstanding Actress – Jesesi Mungoshi in Muzita Rababa
Outstanding Actor – Anthony Tongani in Conflicts
Outstanding Music Video – Zino Irema (Ndirikukuwonai Zvangu) by Andy ‘Cutta’ Sobhuza ft. Takura
Outstanding Screen Production (TV) – The Arthur C Evans Show directed by Trey Ncube
Outstanding Screen Production – Short Film – Seiko directed by Sydney Taivavashe
Outstanding Screen Production – Full Length Film – Muzita Rababa directed by Nick Zemura
7. MEDIA AWARDS
Outstanding Journalist – Print – Tinashe Muchuri – News Day
Outstanding Journalist – Radio – Tawanda Gudhlanga – SFM
Outstanding Journalist – TV – Andrew Neshamba – ZBC
Outstanding Online Media – Zimbuzz
8. MUSIC AWARDS
Outstanding Female Musician – Ammara Brown
Outstanding Male Musician – Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
Outstanding Album – Gafa Futi by Wallace Chirimuko aka Winky D
Outstanding Song – Mdhara Vachauya by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
9. SPECIAL AWARDS
Outstanding Promoter – 2 Kings Entertainment
Peoples Choice Award – Winky D
2 Comments
Congratulations kuna Ammara. Winky D has shown that he has staying power. Vana Seh Calaz and Souljah ove varipi nhasi? Big up Bigman! Big up sista!
Ko this year, no lifetime achievement awards?