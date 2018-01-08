Winky & Nafuna TV brewing a scorcher?

Winky D in white gear with Nafuna TV boss, Mlilo on the extreme right outside the Nafuna offices

22 SHARES Share Tweet

In 2013, multi award-winning chanter, Winky D dropped a video that caught the attention of nearly all Zimbabweans because of its unique composition.

The video was for the track â€˜Vashakabvuâ€™ and it was directed and produced by Zimbabweâ€™s leading animation company, Nafuna TV.

Since then, the Ninja President has been shy of dropping videos, concentrating more on cooking up hits in the booth and once in a while stepping out to shoot videos.

However, it appears as though the Gafa is starting 2018 on a different level as Nafuna TV boss, Enqore Mlilo recently dropped the Â images below of Winky outside his workstation.

The Gafa is set to drop an album at a mega launch concert slated for the HICC on February 2 so probably the new video will be released on the same day as the album launch as has become the trend.

Like this: Like Loading...