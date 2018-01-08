Featured, Film & TV, Music

Winky & Nafuna TV brewing a scorcher?

Zimbo Jam Network
Winky D in white gear with Nafuna TV boss, Mlilo on the extreme right outside the Nafuna offices
Winky D in white gear with Nafuna TV boss, Mlilo on the extreme right outside the Nafuna offices

In 2013, multi award-winning chanter, Winky D dropped a video that caught the attention of nearly all Zimbabweans because of its unique composition.

The video was for the track â€˜Vashakabvuâ€™ and it was directed and produced by Zimbabweâ€™s leading animation company, Nafuna TV.

Since then, the Ninja President has been shy of dropping videos, concentrating more on cooking up hits in the booth and once in a while stepping out to shoot videos.

However, it appears as though the Gafa is starting 2018 on a different level as Nafuna TV boss, Enqore Mlilo recently dropped the Â images below of Winky outside his workstation.

Winky D in white gear with Nafuna TV boss, Mlilo on the extreme right outside the Nafuna offices


The Gafa is set to drop an album at a mega launch concert slated for the HICC on February 2 so probably the new video will be released on the same day as the album launch as has become the trend.

 

Zimbo Jam Network

The Zimbo Jam Network brings together young people who are passionate about lifestyle, arts & culture to document, celebrate and challenge these important aspects of our lives.

