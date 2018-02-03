Winky sizzles at birthday bash & album launch

Fans thronged the HICC for the Winky D album launch

With majority of Zimbabweans having received their first pay check, ending the dreadful January disease which many found themselves in after having overspent their money celebrating the ouster of Robert Mugabe during the festive season, there was only one place to be on February 2 and that was the Winky D album launch concert/ birthday bash at the HICC.

There were many elements that made this day big for the multi-award winning dancehall chanter and the three major ones were; this was his first time to stage an album launch concert, maiden birthday celebration with fans and secondly, first time to host his own gig at the HICC.

It was poised to big a day and the early morning rains that lasted till midday on Friday were somewhat a blessing from the heavens as droves of people thronged the venue and at 10 pm it was already packed. Many more fans kept coming through and around midnight the joint had been packed beyond capacity.

People were left with no choice but to stand in the foyers and along staircases to get a glimpse of all the action on the epic night.

To the performances now, most of the opening acts that included the likes of Gary Tight, Kinnah, Poptain and Ricky Fire did quite well. But the best amongst that crop were Jah Signal and Boom Berto.

The two caused the audience of plus 5000 to go wild with their fiery set and by the time they left, the crowd was begging for more.

Visiting South African based act, Buffalo Souljah did try his level best to match what the two show stoppers had done but his act was somewhat average.

At 1 am, the main man, Gafa, sorry Gombwe then came to the stage and was received by deafening screams and cheers. He dropped a few hits from his previous albums and then started to sample tracks from the new offering.

The lyrical maestro did not disappoint and in no time folks were already singing along to the chorus of the title track, Gombwe.

He continued igniting the responsive crowd with his Gombwe spell and was joined by businessman Ginimbi on stage who declared he would pay a handsome $40K for the first CD.

An overwhelmed Winky was all smiles and kept hugging the lofty businessman in appreciation.

After the money declaration, the party continued till 2 am and Winky was joined by Vabati Va Jehovah and they did a track together titled Ngirozi.

The crowd loved it though there were some elements of discord during that performance.

Overall it was a successful night out for Winky and just maybe now he will start doing his own shows on a more regular basis as he has tested and seen that it is possible.

We say Happy 35th birthday to the star and may more chart topping tracks keep coming from you!

