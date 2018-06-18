Winter Warmer gig a success

Seh Calaz put up a dope performance at the HICC and left the crowd begging for more.

Many doubted that the Winter Warmer concert that was being hosted by the Air Force of Zimbabwe at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) would attract good numbers owing to some very poor marketing â€“ a trend that caused the organisers to attract a paltry crowd at the inaugural edition last year at the same venue.

But contrary to popular belief, the gig attracted more numbers than the recently held Fally Ipupa flop.

Despite the poor marketing, the line-up was very solid featuring trending dancehall musician, Killer T and award-winning magnet Jah Prayzah.

One of the key acts on the lineup was sungura maestro, Alick Macheso who recently dropped his 11th studio album â€˜Dzinosvitsa Kureâ€™ which has been a buzz on the streets.

Sadly for many revelers, they never got to see Extrabasso in action as his management had double booked him.

This resulted in him performing in an empty HICC as one of the first acts before driving off to Chegutu.

None the less, the remaining acts put up some stellar performances with Seh Calaz, Jah Prayzah, Jah Signal, and Leonard Zhakata wowing the over 2000 people in attendance with fiery performances.

Kudos to Major Tawananyasha Matarirano and his crew for hosting a cool concert whose proceeds will be going to assist the less privileged.