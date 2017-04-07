World Dance Champ hosts DanceStar auditions in Zim

World Dance Champ, Paul Modjadji PIC: COURTESY OF JIBILIKA

South African dance champion, Paul Modjadji, will on Tuesday April 11 host auditions to select Zimbabwe’s first representative at the world dance championships, DanceStar, set for Croatioa this May.

The event is being held in partnership with Jibilika Dance Trust and auditions will be held at Jibilika Urban Culture Centre in Harare.

“DanceStar is the number one dance competition in the world, with a network of over 55 000 dancers across 55 countries. The competition is open to dancers across the world who go through qualifying auditions in their countries to qualify for the finals at the World Masters in Croatia in May, annually,” read a statement from Jibilika director, Nyari Nhongo.

Dance styles represented vary from classical ballet, contemporary, lyrical, jazz, Broadway, musical theatre, to hip hop and folklore.

The Zimbabwean Dance Star World Masters auditions are looking for one dancer who will win an opportunity to represent Zimbabwe amongst dancers from the all over the world.

“The all expenses paid for prize includes flight, qualifier fees, accommodation in Croatia, meals and the opportunity to compete for €50000. The selected will be announced at the end of April,” she continued.

Paul Modjadji has been on an African whirlwind with the Breaking Down Borders Africa Tour, a pan-African dance tour that saw him make ten stops on the continent teaching dance and collaborating with young African civic leaders and artists.

Inspired by his work with the European Star Dance Union, Modjadji will use the tour as a means to scout for fresh talent on the continent, to take part in the international competition set for May 2017 in Croatia.

He will further use the tour to advocate for dance and arts education while offering dance master classes in the respective countries.