ZAA calls for UK and South Africa nominations

The man behind Zimbabwe Achievers Awards, Conrad Mwandza PIC COURTESY OF FELIX MOYO

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) bounces back in the New Year after a successful 2017 with nominations calls for its South Africa and UK chapters.

(ZAA) UK returns for its eighth anniversary whilst South Africa has been growing strong and enters its fourth edition.

“Award nominations are now open across all categories and the public will have until February 28 to put forward those individuals and organisations they feel have distinguished themselves in various ventures over the past year,” read a statement from ZAA.

The nominee announcement for both editions are scheduled to take place in March and the awards ceremonies are scheduled for April in South Africa and May in the UK.

“From our professionals working in various fields to our artists, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and charities, Zimbabwean talent is making its presence felt in our host countries,’’ said ZAA International chairperson, Conrad Mwanza said. He added, “the idea for ZAA was birthed from my motivation to recognise the hard work and achievements of Zimbabweans living and working abroad. Every year, I continue to be amazed at how Zimbabweans continue to break barriers in their respective fields and that’s what keeps ZAA relevant.”

Last October, ZAA successfully launched another edition in Australia. The organisers, who have consolidated the awards brand in the UK, USA and South Africa felt it was time to extend the platform to Australia, which hosts a number of Zimbabweans. There is a huge pull to host the event in the Motherland and plans are now underway.

To Nominate, secure early bird tickets and for more information click here: www.zimachievers.com

