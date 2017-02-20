ZAA keeps growing

The man behind Zimbabwe Achievers Awards, Conrad Mwandza PIC COURTESY OF ZAA

In 2010, Conrad Mwanza founded the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) in the UK and over the past seven years, the platform which celebrates achievements in the Zimbabwean community throughout a very broad spectrum of genre has grown to other countries namely South Africa and the USA.

This year, the ZAA brand will also add another annual event on its calendar with the launch of the annual ZAA global summit.

“I am glad to inform you that this year we will be having out first annual ZAA Global Summit in conjunction with Zimbabwe Economic Society from September 21 to 24 in Dubai,” said Mwanza.

“The aim of this summit is to connect and network our various progressive Zimbabweans around the world into a solutions driven debate and implementation.

“For as much as we can complain and nothing against activism, but my question is always, what can we as successful Zimbabweans both at home and in the diaspora do to bring solutions to problems in Zimbabwe, instead of waiting for government to act?

“I believe we should and can also bring economic solutions to our country. If you look at the list of ZAA winners you realise the wealth that the county has, our biggest assets are not the minerals on the ground but our people dotted around the world,” revealed Mwanza.

Mwanza also highlighted that the preparations for the 2017 edition of ZAA UK are on track.

“The seventh edition of ZAA UK will be held on Saturday May 6, 2017 at Cumberland Hotel, the awards main objective is to recognise the great contribution done by Zimbabweans in the communities they live in.

“As Zimbabweans have moved in different countries around the world, we tend to do well in the host countries, it’s amazing how many lecturers are in UK universities and doctors and nurses are in hospitals and how our people tend to succeed in different sectors, it is that success that has inspired ZAA,” he highlighted.

On why they have decided to expand to other countries as opposed to having one mega event Mwanza said, “Our host countries vary in terms of demography and environment, in South Africa for example, Zimbabweans are doing very well even into the main stream where as in UK for example we are still a small minority, though we are doing well, our impact is not as big, we are connecting the different ZAAs’ into one database and we are able to identify successful Zimbabweans around the world.”