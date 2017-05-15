How Zamar got me into Joyous Celebration – Mavhimira

Sweet toned, lead guitarist, Frank Mavhimira PIC: COURTESY OF TJ PRODUCTIONS

Multi award-winning gospel outfit, Joyous Celebration has recruited yet another Zimbabwean, this time though a musician and not a vocalist.

Sweet toned, lead guitarist, Frank Mavhimira is the latest local addition to Joyous Celebration, joining vocalists; Takesure Zamar Ncube, Eric Moyo and Mkhululi Bhebe.

But how did Mavhimira manage to get an opportunity to play for such a renowned outfit considering South Africa is endowed with a plethora of amazing musicians?

Responds Frank, “As many know, Joyous Celebration went to record their 21st live DVD at the Potters house in December last year, it is after the recording that l received a call from my brother Takesure Zamar asking me if l was interested to join the the choir as he had put out a good word for me.

“Honestly it came as a shocker to me as l never expected such an offer.

“Days later he called again telling me l was being expected in Johannesburg that same week to do overdubs for some songs they recorded in Dallas.

“So l went to Johannesburg that following weekend to the sessions and met one of the directors, Lindelani Mkhize who was impressed with my work and asked me to join the team if l was interested, the rest is history.

Mavhimira who has already started touring the nations with Joyous says the experience with the team has been phenomenal.

“It has been a great and overwhelming experience so far, having to learn a lot of new songs since l joined the team right at the end of the Joyous Celebration 20 tour and beginning of the Joyous Celebration 21 tour, but above all I’m enjoying every moment as I’m taking it as a learning curve of my career,” said Mavhimira.

Asked to highlight the significant differences between Joyous and local bands he said, “The one thing l noticed which really separates them is their level of professionalism, how much they pay attention to detail be it the musical presentation, innovative stage set up and they don’t compromise on the equipment they use onstage which is something our local groups can emulate.Basically Joyous Celebration is comprised of talented gospel artists from different countries within Southern Africa which gives them diversity, stability and a bigger fan base.”

Mavhimira started music professionally in 2008, playing for jazz artist, Rute Mbangwa.

“As I matured I became a household name in the local industry working and recording with different artists such Prudence Katomene Mbofana, Hope Masike, Takesure Zamar, Pastor Gee and Alexio Kawara.

“During these formative years of my career I have traveled to different countries with music such as Algeria, Denmark, Uganda, and the rest of Southern Africa,” recalls Mavhimira.

In 2015 he toured Turkey for six months under a circus company, MotherAfrica

Recently he started a jazz outfit with his friends called ‘Solid Steps’ and they are currently in studio working on their debut album.