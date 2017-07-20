IN PICS: Zamar rocks Mzansi

Takesure Zamar Ncube performing at the concert PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM

Award-winning gospel artist, Takesure Zamar Ncube, rocked South Africa as he recorded his debut live DVD at Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park over the weekend by staging an immaculate performance that left the audience begging for more.

Over 2000 people attended the event with tickets ranging from R150 to R500.