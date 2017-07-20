Featured, Music

IN PICS: Zamar rocks Mzansi

Zimbo Jam Network
The smile of a victor PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM
Takesure Zamar Ncube performing at the concert PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM

Award-winning gospel artist, Takesure Zamar Ncube, rocked South Africa as he recorded his debut live DVD at Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park over the weekend by staging an immaculate performance that left the audience begging for more.

Over 2000 people attended the event with tickets ranging from R150 to R500.

Benjamin Hamandishe leading a worship track PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM
Benjamin Hamandishe leading a worship track PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM

 

Trust Ngwenya leading worship PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM
Trust Ngwenya leading worship PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM

 

Zamar in worship mode PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM
Zamar in worship mode PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM

 

The smile of a victor PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM
The smile of a victor PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM

 

The backing vocalists getting down in praise PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM
The backing vocalists getting down in praise PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM

 

Team Zimbabwe in attendence PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM
Team Zimbabwe in attendence PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM

 

The Worship Addicts team in attendence PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM
The Worship Addicts team in attendence PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM

 

And then there was the choir... PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM
And then there was the choir… PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM

 

Zamar and wife getting prayed for at the recoding PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM
Zamar and wife getting prayed for at the recoding PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM

 

 

 

Previous ArticleNext Article
Zimbo Jam Network
The Zimbo Jam Network brings together young people who are passionate about lifestyle, arts & culture to document, celebrate and challenge these important aspects of our lives.

4 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Confirm that you are human by solving the following problem... *

error: Content is protected from copying.