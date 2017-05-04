Zambezi News performs in Nairobi

Zambezi News anchors Outspoken and Cde. Fasto PIC: COURTESY OF YOUTUBE.COM

Co-creators of the satirical show, Zambezi News, namely; Comrade Fatso and Outspoken are in Nairobi, Kenya attending the first ever Nairobi Satire Festival.

The two will perform live on Thursday, May 4, 2017, alongside popular Kenyan comedians and satirists.

The duo is also set to sit on conference panels and participate in international interviews on the role of political satire in civic action and encouraging citizens to engage critically with social and political issues.

The Zambezi News team is thrilled to have the opportunity to represent Zimbabwe and the powerful role of satire and comedy in addressing societal issues.

“As satire grows on the African continent, it’s great to be invited to a festival that celebrates this burgeoning movement,” says Comrade Fatso. “Trevor Noah hosting the Daily Show demonstrates the power of African satire and it can only move forward.

“We are proud to take the Zimbabwean story to the Nairobi Satire Festival and build new ideas and productions with some of the continents’ greatest comedic minds,” he added.

The Nairobi Satire Festival is hosted by Buni Media a foundation committed to upholding human rights, democracy, peace and justice, and environmentally conscious societies around the world.

The festival which started on Tuesday May 2 and ends on Friday May 5, will be attended by well-known international satirists, cartoonists, and political activists for a variety of cartoon, comedy and satire exhibitions, workshops, and discussions sessions.

Zambezi News’ appearance in Nairobi comes just a week after the successful launch of Season 4 at Moto Republik last week. The first episode of Zambezi News is set to air online on the 3rd of May on Magamba TV’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Zambezi News is a production of Magamba TV, Zimbabwe’s leading production house of political satire and comedy shows.