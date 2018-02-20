Zemura over the moon after bagging debut NAMA gong

Shem Zenura receiving his award at the NAMA's PIC: COURTESY OF T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

From the much talked about Mirazvo Productions comes one determined individual who goes by the name of Shem Zemura.

Over the years he has been in the shadows of his brothers Nick and Michael. However, his passion for film has seen him develop into a good director and on Saturday he bagged his debut NAMA for Outstanding Screen Production Full Length for Kushata Kwemoyo which is set to premiere on Thursday evening at Ster Kinekor Eastgate.

“I’m over the moon,” said an ecstatic Zemura. “Instead of being afraid that people will judge it harshly, I’m actually excited that finally people will get to see why Kushata KweMoyo deserves all those awards.”

He added that the award comes as a motivation to keep pursuing film.

“I am motivated to do greater things tomorrow. Being celebrated at national level is a great honour, and at the same time a challenge to exceed excellence in the next production. The team is already working hard to ensure that the red carpet premiere exceeds people’s expectations.”

The chuffed Zemura said that since he scooped the award, ticket sales have gone up.

“People are curious. Kushata KweMoyo is the biggest highlight of the year so far. If it was a song dai iriyo iri kurira so far pama radio ese. Everyone wants to know what kind of movie it is, that wins awards before its premiered,” said a cocky Zemura.

He said he was also delighted to be making movies at the same time another African centred movie, Black Panther is making waves world over.

“I am happy that African talent is being appreciated and celebrated world over and our very on Danai continues to fly our flag high. Danai’s story is a lesson to every Zimbabwean film practitioner that there is no limit to what we can accomplish. Doors are opening and we are hoping for a brighter future, starting now.”

Like this: Like Loading...