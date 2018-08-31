ZFS reveals headline sponsor

ZFS founder, Chiedza Ziyambe

Express Links International Limited are this year’s headline sponsor for popular clothing tradeshow, Zimbabwe Fashion Showcase (ZFS).

Specialising in the provision of money transfer services to both individuals and businesses, the company started out in 2003 and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a payment services provider.

“I am delighted to welcome on board Express Links International Limited as a major partner for this year’s showcase,” said ZFS founder, Chiedza Ziyambe.

“This year marks a significant time for ZFS. There is so much potential for African designers in the fashion industry and we have so many talented and innovative designers who are making their mark and setting the pace for the future of design.”

The show will not only feature upcoming Zimbabwean designers but designers from other parts of Africa.

The third edition of ZFS will be held on September 29, at the award-winning M Restaurant in London.

Running under the theme, Zimbabwe 2030 – a glimpse into the future, the show will feature several designers and over 60 different designs.

The designers were given a brief at the beginning of the year with the aim of looking at what fashion will look like in the future, focusing on fashion, particularly on what Zimbabwe’s Fashion industry could look like in the next 10 years as seen through their eyes.