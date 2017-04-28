Zim Comedians light up Swaziland

5 SHARES Share Tweet

The first of the three day Swaziland International Comedy Festival was set on fire by Zimbabwean comedians namely; Long John, Farhan Esat and Clive Chigubhu.

“The night of Thursday 27 April 2017 is going to be a memorable one for me after witnessing and laughing all evening to the comedy acts from all these different talents which I believe the show organisers selected carefully so as not to disappoint us their audience,” said Lerato Tswale after the show.

An audience of more than 250 people filled up the House on Fire entertainment venue in Mahlanya Swaziland for the show which was hosted by Clive Chigubhu.

Show organiser Larry Mhlanga is boasting of sold out shows in bigger venues of the last two shows that are going to happen on Friday and Saturday evening at the George Hotel and Sibane Hotel respectively.