Zim Comedians light up Swaziland

Tsitsi Ndabambi
The four Zimbabwean comedians participating at the Swaziland Comedy Festival Long John, Farhan Esat, Clive Chigubhu and Courage Rangarirayi Gondo PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM

The first of the three day Swaziland International Comedy Festival was set on fire by Zimbabwean comedians namely; Long John, Farhan Esat and Clive Chigubhu.

“The night of Thursday 27 April 2017 is going to be a memorable one for me after witnessing and laughing all evening to the comedy acts from all these different talents which I believe the show organisers selected carefully so as not to disappoint us their audience,” said Lerato Tswale after the show.

An audience of more than 250 people filled up the House on Fire entertainment venue in Mahlanya Swaziland for the show which was hosted by Clive Chigubhu.

Show organiser Larry Mhlanga is boasting of sold out shows in bigger venues of the last two shows that are going to happen on Friday and Saturday evening at the George Hotel and Sibane Hotel respectively.

Clive Chighubu was the host of the night PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Clive Chighubu was the host of the night PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Clive Chighubu was the host of the night PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Clive Chighubu was the host of the night PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM Clive Chighubu was the host of the night (1)
Clive Chighubu was the host of the night PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Clive Chighubu was the host of the night PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Clive Chighubu was the host of the night PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM Clive Chighubu was the host of the night (3)
Clive Chighubu was the host of the night PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Clive Chighubu was the host of the night PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Clive, Thenjiwe, Fred, Lileka,Rich, Shorty,Farhanand John where the first night acts PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Clive, Thenjiwe, Fred, Lileka,Rich, Shorty,Farhanand John where the first night acts PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Farhan Esat was the headliner at the Swaziland Comedy Fastival PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Farhan Esat was the headliner at the Swaziland Comedy Fastival PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Long John did the opening act of the comedy festival PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Long John did the opening act of the comedy festival PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Tsitsi Ndabambi
Tsitsi is passionate about photography, arts and culture. She takes her camera with her everywhere she goes and documents lives and events around Zimbabwe and abroad. She contributes to various publications.

