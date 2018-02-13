Zim commissioned film premieres on DStv

Love Is Not Enough Cast PIC: COURTESY OF MULTICHOICE ZIMBABWE

Late last year DStv revealed it had commissioned 10 Zimbabwean productions that would start showing on Zambezi Magic early 2018 – and as per it’s word, the pay-tv platform is delivering.

‘Love Is Not Enough’ a drama created by Light Image Productions, will premiere on DStv’s Zambezi Magic on Valentine’s Day.

“Zambezi Magic has been created to offer Zimbabwean producers a chance to showcase local productions and for the promotion of the wealth of creative and technical talent that we know exists throughout the country,” said MultiChoice Zimbabwe public relations manager, Liz Dziva.

“We are excited to see this commissioned film having its premiere on Valentine’s Day, and we look forward to this as being the start of what could be boom period for Zimbabwean content on this major international showcase.”

The emotional drama stars Michael Ruwizhi, Charlene Manweni and Bathabile Dlamini.

“MultiChoice Zimbabwe congratulates everyone involved in the production and broadcasting of this film and we look forward to a steady roll out of Zimbabwean content, something we have been keen to see happen,” added Dziva.

