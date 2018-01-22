Zim DJ pumps local content into America

Witz Ruzeko aka DJ Witz

Radio have recently come under the spotlight for allegedly pushing more international content than local, others in the diaspora have decided to create a new market for Zim musicians.

USA based Zimbabwean DJ, Witz Ruzeko aka DJ Witz is pushing local urban music big time in the land where dreams are said to come true.

DJ Witz has been based in America for nearly two decades and has established himself as one of the most sought-after entertainers in the state of Missouri.

I recall my first encounter with him in 2012 when I visited his city whilst on a hip-hop exchange tour of the US. One evening my cravings for reggae and dancehall music took me to a club that specialised in the Jamaican music genre. Little did I know I would meet not just a Zimbabwean but a Dj from my country.

As the partying night went away the Dj took turns to entertain us with the latest and old-school dancehall music and all of a sudden he dropped Buss Di Shot – a Winky D song featuring Guspy Warrior. The moment was overwhelmingly ecstatic and my colleagues who were from several other African countries did not understand what spirit had gripped me as I bolted straight to the Dj box and instantly the connection.

Six years later I reached out to the Dj to trace his journey and get a perspective on the Zimbabwean music scene from the diaspora.

“I officially started deejaying around 2003 although I remember doing my first ‘party’ around 1997 I was inspired by the great nightclub talent that was in Bulawayo in the mid-90s. Freedom flex (Sounds of Darkness), Otis Frazer, Black Boys, Jah Seed. The list goes on,” he recalled.

He says he plays Zimbabwean music all the time and it is well received the same way as any African music would be.

Dj Witz is convinced the future of Zimbabwean music is bright and thinks Zimdancehall has the potential to evolve and grow into a formidable sound.

“To me Zimdancehall is just the beginning of our own signature sound. It has shifted from a traditional dancehall sound and is going the way of a more authentic style. It is our musical future. The riddims maybe dying but they are being replaced with a lot more original great sounding content. People like Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Tocky Vibes, Nox, Cal_vin, Ammara Brown, Seh Calaz, Nutty O just to name a few are slowly carving that signature sound even though some of their material is heckled by people”

He believes the Kwaito movement in South Africa which diffused across the SADC region had a huge influence on him and initiated him into reggae and hip-hop since it fused all genres of music.

“I believe it is the blueprint that many successful African artists have taken and expanded on. Kwaito artists were doing what West African artists are doing now in 1994. They just didn’t have the Internet to propel them to greater heights.”

The open format Dj handles plenty of international events, weekly club gigs, corporate, colleges and also does Mix shows for two US digital Radio stations, one community station based in South Africa and some local St Louis urban stations.

Witz says the Zimbabwean scene is a direct reflection of the country itself. Bubbling with talent and potential but not having the financial means to propel it and place it where it needs to be.

“Some songs have a great vibe but are poorly mixed and mastered, just as in any emerging scene. West African pop records from the early 2000’s sounded crappy but developed as the sound got more accepted by the diaspora. We should be fine, the talent is there. The business will grow and improve as the country develops and people start having more disposable income.”

He reckons that the diaspora is slowly recognising the power of our music and with their support, the scene will grow even more.

Asked on his comparative view of the American music scene as compared to Zimbabwe, Witz said “The US scene is bright lights but just for a handful of artists that you see in media and hear on radio. These artists are lucky enough to be propelled by big corporations. The bulk of artists here have to take the same independent approach just like Zimbabwean artists. cultivate whatever size fan base they can and serve them the best possible music and shows.”

“Don’t let the bright lights fool you. Winky D and Jah Prayzah are probably doing better than half the artists in the US,” Rukezo retorted.

The humble Dj who is involved in a lot of Reggae concerts in St Louis has worked with a long list of international acts like Capleton, Mr Vegas,Demarco, Khago, Jr Reid, Macka Diamond, Romain Virgo, Chris Martin. This year they hope to add African acts especially from his homeland to the list.

