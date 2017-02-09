Zim loses dominance at Eutelsat Awards

DStv Eutelsat national winners: left, Shaun Matondo, top centre, Ruvimbo Jongwe, bottom centre, Andile Dube and Brandon Murira on the right. IMAGES COURTESY OF DSTV

For two years in a row students from Zimbabwe have proven to be the cream at the annual DStv Eutelsat Star Awards, but this year, lady luck did not smile on them.

None of the four entrants managed to land a spot in the top two in any of the categories as they were outclassed by Nigerian and Ethiopian students.

At a special event recently held in Lagos, it was announced that the essay section of the competition was won by Leoul Masfin of Ethiopia and the poster section by Emmanuel Ochenjele of Nigeria.

The sixth annual competition attracted more than 1 000 entries from 20 countries across Africa. Levels of accuracy, creativity and originality were judged to be higher than ever before, in both categories.

“This year we were not lucky and the top continental prizes have gone to other countries, but we know that judges were delighted with the quantity and quality of entries from Zimbabwe and we look forward to continued entry by Zimbabwean high school students when the 2017 competition takes place towards the end of this year,” said publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, Liz Dziva.

The winner of the essay category, Leoul Mesfin, won a trip to Paris and to a launch site to witness a rocket being launched into space to place a satellite in orbit.

Runner -up in the essay category was Davids Bwana of Tanzania, won a trip for two to visit MultiChoice facilities in South Africa and the South African National Space Agency near Johannesburg.

Poster category winner Emmanuel Ochenjele will visit Eutelsat in Paris to learn how satellites are operated, and will also visit a satellite factory. Aobakwe Letamo of Botswana was runner-up in this category.

The four schools attended by these overall continental award winners and runners-up were also each rewarded with a DStv installation, including satellite dish, television set, PVR decoder and free access to the DStv Education Bouquet.

In 2010 MultiChoice Africa and Eutelsat combined their expertise to initiate an annual pan-African student competition called the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards, which is aimed at encouraging 14 to 19-year-old students to write an essay or design a poster on a satellite-related topic. Country winners are named in each category and they then compete with colleagues from across Africa for the overall awards.