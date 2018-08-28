Zim MTF representatives revealed

Nobert Mapfoche and Rutendo Mahofa will be the ZImbabwean representatives at MultiChoice Talent Factory PIC: COURTESY OF MULTICHOICE ZIMBABWE

Nobert Mapfoche and Rutendo Mahofa from Bulawayo and Harare respectively will attend the Southern Africa MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy in Lusaka, Zambia this October.

“We are excited and delighted to have two Zimbabweans in the Academy and look forward to their participation and success, as well as to their future roles in the local film and television industry,” said publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, Liz Dziva.

Mahofa and Mapfoche and 18 other future film-makers chosen from Southern Africa were selected on the basis of their industry related qualifications and skills, as well as their passion to narrate Africa’s unique stories.

They start their year’s training on October 1, with MultiChoice Africa sponsoring the students’ tuition fees and accommodation, as well as a stipend for the duration of their training.

“This year-long programme will establish a meaningful pool of young African creatives by providing them with invaluable hands-on industry experience that will give them the confidence to take on the world,” added Dziva.

“We hope it will show them that it’s possible to create careers in Africa’s film and television industry.”

Zambian broadcasting stalwart Berry Lwando will direct the Lusaka MTF Academy and will spearhead training of the 20 Southern African students, who also include participants from Zambia, Namibia, Botswana, Angola, Malawi and Mozambique