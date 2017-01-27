Zim Musicians Mourn Lundi

Iconic South Africa gospel singer Lundi Tyamara dies PIC: COURTESY OF SA BREAKING NEWS

Zimbabwean musicians joined the rest of the continent in mourning the passing on of South African gospel musician, Lundi Tyamara.

Lundi is reported to have died in the wee hours of the morning after a long battle with stomach tuberculosis.

Charles Charamba, who worked and shared stages with the late musician and became a close friend in the process, said the death of Lundi is a huge blow to the music industry.

“We learn with sadness the death of Lundi. Having started singing in 1999, a few years after our entry into the Gospel music. We shared the stage a number of times,” said Charamba.

“In 2005, Lundi requested the promoters of a concert he had come for in Harare to take him to our home in Gunhill to have a brief chat. He expressed his desire for us to join him at the concert though we were not billed to be a part of that event as we were booked elsewhere. However, we ended up passing through the HICC and made a brief appearance,” Charamba recalled.

“Lundi will be missed very much by the gospel music lovers. We thank God, his music shall speak in his earthly absence.”

Award-winning musician, Victor Kunonga echoed the similar sad sentiments.

“Its a very sad loss to the music industry. He shared his gift that we will listen to for ever and ever,” said Kunonga.

Hip-hop artist, Mudiwa took it to social media to express his grief and wished that his family and fans find comfort and strength.

“Rest in peace Lundi, may the good Lord comfort your family and be with them,” Mudiwa posted on twitter.

Diana Samukange, also had some strengthening words to say to Lundi’s family.

“It is sad to lose a good and big brand such as Lundi. May his soul rest in peace, and my condolences to the family and all close friends,” said Diana.

Lundi Tyamara was hospitalised in October, 2016 and but his condition kept getting worse and on January 23, 2017 he was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his condition got critical. Various organisations and individuals made calls for prayers hoping that Lundi was going to make it but unfortunately, just after midnight, Lundi was pronounced dead.