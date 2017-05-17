Zim producer makes hit single for Nigerian superstar, Kiss Daniel

Nashe aka Tinashe Murembeni PIC: COURTESY OF KORA

UK based Zimbabwean producer Nashe aka Tinashe Murembeni, has produced a single for Nigerian superstar, Kiss Daniel.

Titled, ‘Sofa’ the single is the first to be released off Daniel’s upcoming album.

In customary Kiss Daniel style, Sofa is an upbeat, catchy melodic record perfectly weaved into an afro trap instrumental which will definitely appease the Kiss Daniel fan base and set the dance floors on fire.

Zimbo Jam caught up with Nashe who revealed that it was on social media that he hooked up with Daniel to do the track.

“Kiss and I met over social media. I was a fan of his music from before so I decided to just just send him a message on Instagram.

“I honestly didn’t know whether he would respond or not, but to my surprise, a month later he responded with his email address, and in this business once you get that opportunity you have to make sure you capitalise and that’s what I did,” recalled Nashe.

After getting the email address, Nashe had to grind hard to convince Daniel and produced 20 beats in just a week.

“I spent a week working on 20 afro beats infused with a bit of trap music in the hope that it would set me apart from all the other producers he works with, and sure enough, a few days later he asked for my number.

“He picked three tracks off the batch of tracks I had sent him.

“I couldn’t believe it, one of the tracks is the single that’s just been released and the other two tracks are going to be on his upcoming album,” explained an elated Nashe.

Many might wonder, so who really is this Nashe guy? Well relax and allow us to school you…

“I used to be a part of the gospel music group called Appointed a while back,and since then music has been my life.

“I am a commercial music producer in the UK and over ther years I have had the pleasure of working with some amazing singers and songwriters including Skepta,Chipmunk,Nykee Heaton,Carlie Marie Williams (Beyonce Songwriter) Tim Hawes (Spice Girls Songwriter ) and a lot more,” revealed Nashe.

Nashe and his brother, Ezra Murembeni who is also an amazing producer bases in South Africa decided to start a music production company called Level 8 Entertainment,and since the beginning of this year they have worked with big artists that include Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, and Moelogo.

In their bid to put Zimbabwe on the map, late last year, they worked with Hip-hop man of the moment Takura on singles, ‘Kutaura Newe’ and ‘Mari Hairambwe’.

Level 8 Entertainment also serves as a key production and songwriting partner to Harare-based management firm – KOSHA.