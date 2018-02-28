More Zim productions on Zambezi Magic

A scene in Mwanasikana 2 that is will be on Zambezi Magic soon

Following the successful premiere of the first commissioned local production, ‘Love is not enough’ on DStv’s Zambezi Magic, on Valentine’s Day, more Zimbabwean shows are set to start showing on the channel.

“The Zambezi Magic original films strategy was launched with 10 commissioned Zimbabwean films.

We had the pleasure of witnessing good reception for ‘Love is not enough’ on Valentine’s Day and next on the line-up is – ‘Accidental Small house’ which will premiere on March 28,” said Zambezi Magic’s commissioning editor, Mosibudi Pheeha.

She added that more local shows are set to drop this summer.

“Throughout the next coming months we have a number of our very own locally produced films and many other licensed that the viewer will be spoiled with, coming from Harare and Bulawayo.

Look out for titles such as Maria and Mwanasikana 1&2,” she added.



Mwanasika 2 to be showing on Zambezi Magic soon

Meanwhile, DStv has announced that popular soap opera, ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ will now be showing on EVA, channel 141.

Publicity and public relations manager for MultiChoice Zimbabwe, Liz Dziva said, “With romance, sensuality, complex characters and intricate and compelling storylines, The Bold and the Beautiful is, at its core, a gripping tale of high fashion glamour, honor and most importantly, family, that will captivate Zimbabwean viewers”.

“The series will join EVA channel’s existing slate of popular programming, which includes The Neighbour, Taxxi, Fooled into Love, Betrayed Heart, and We Are Family.”

The Bold and the Beautiful will be shown on EVA at 12:00 every weekday. Weekend omnibuses will also be shown on Saturdays from 06:00 and 23:30.

Like this: Like Loading...