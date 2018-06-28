Zim ready for World Choir Games

Note2Note Choir in action PIC: COURTESY OF THE PROTEGE PHOTOGRAPHY

For the first in the history of the World Choir Games, Zimbabwe will be represented and who knows they can actual win the cup.

Two Zimbabwean choral groups, Choice Children’s Choir and Note2etoN Choir qualified for the finale slated for Tshwane, South Africa from July 4-13.

Choice Children’s Choir comprises of students from eight schools, whilst Note2etoN is an adult community choral group composed of people with a common passion for contemporary choral music.

“The Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe are rendering national support to the two choral groups to represent Zimbabwe at the higher level,” read a statement from The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe.

The World Choir Games are a bi-annual international choral festival in which choirs from different parts of the world congregate to sing and compete together.

This is the 10th Anniversary of the World Choir Games and for the first time, the competitions are being held in Africa.

“The games are based on the Olympic ideals, which aim to peacefully unify people and nations connected by song in a fair connection. Therefore, the participation of both choirs is an opportunity to participate, contribute, enhance vocal skills and experience the enthusiasm of singing together,” further read the statement.

The send-off ceremony for the choirs will be held on Saturday 30 June at Reps Theatre.