Zim students square up against SADC on Zambezi Magic

BATTLE OF THE MINDS | PIC COURTESY OF Multichoice DStv

It’s a clash of the titans on DStv’s Zambezi Magic as students from various local high schools battle for top honours in the National Schools Quiz Competition and then take on schools from across southern Africa.

But they are not alone, no – they will be joined by other school teams from across SADC taking part in the third season of the NSQC SADC Regional Championships, a televised quiz show that is being screened on DStv’s Zambezi Magic channel.

“The teams of three undergo group rounds, qualifying into a top 16, then into quarter-finals for the top eight, moving on to semi-finals for the top four, before a head-to-head for the final two, as they reach out for the NSQC Thabo Mbeki Legacy Trophy and over three million rands in scholarships.

“The top four schools qualify to the NSQC 2018 world series,” explained publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, Liz Dziva.

Local schools participating are: Marist Brothers School, Nyanga; St David’s Bonda, St Ignatius College, St John’s High School of Emerald Hill in Harare; Peterhouse School, and Prince Edward High School.

“It’s very exciting and we can watch them to see who proceeds from the initial rounds into the quarter-finals, semi-finals and, we hope, the final,” added Liz.

The quiz show airs every Friday evening on DStv’s Zambezi Magic channel at 6 pm and Mondays at 8 pm.