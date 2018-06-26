Zimbabwe Theatre Academy Graduation

Behid the masks is the cast from Breathing Graves PIC: COURTESY OF LLOYD NYIKADZINO

Zimbabwe Theatre Academy will host its first graduation at REPS Theatre on June 28, with the premiere of the play “Breathing Graves”.

Devised and performed by the seven graduating students namely; Cadrick Msongelwa, Silibaziso Chuka, Shepard Leo, Emmanuel Tongai, Elsy Chigwedere, Ronald Sigeca and Clive Jonga.

“The primary focus of the Zimbabwe Theatre Academy, through its intensive practical one year learning course in theatre play making and performance, is to develop and strengthen the skills of young theatre professionals and to generate new contemporary Zimbabwean players,” said coordinator of the academy, Lloyd Nyikadzino.

“The Academy is offering a platform through which community and social issues are made available, explored and celebrated, using theatre as a safe vehicle for doing so.”

He added that through the courses offered to the students since last year, the aim has always and continues to train young performers and theatre-makers to be professional, disciplined, and excellent in their craft.

“The Zimbabwe Theatre Academy had created a platform in Zimbabwe for young people to find their voices and to speak out about issues that concern them and their communities – and most importantly, to give them the skills to do this,” he added.

The main emphasis of the academy is to stimulate young people’s creativeness and diversity, and support their efforts to develop a significant level of understanding and competency in acting. The development of the Zimbabwe Theatre Academy was also inspired by the need to provide a unique outlet for our youth and our community to show what amazing inspiration, stories and dreams, giving equal priority across the gender divide and any other form of marginalization.

“The objective of the only full-time, one year professional actors-training in Zimbabwe outside the tertiary setting, has provided an investigation and performance center for professional ensemble training. The student have been exposed to the many diverse skills required to initiate or enhance a career in professional theatre, through interactive classes,” he added.

The academy has also managed to offer an outstanding accessible practical and theoretical training to the next generation of young actor/creators in Zimbabwe. This has been evident in the end of block presentation presented at the University of Zimbabwe, Reps Theatre and Theatre in the park. The training has assisted these young Zimbabwe actor-creators to find their own path in theatre by researching, devising and performing relevant, and entertaining quality original pieces of theatre, which is something that has been lacking in the country.

The Zimbabwe Theatre Academy is developed as an alternative means of uplifting the lives of marginalized young people in our Zimbabwean societies. The training has enable these talented young artists to take charge of their own lives so as to enhance meaningfully participation in community developmental issues through the theatre.