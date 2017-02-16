Zimbabwe Writers Association invites new members to Harare meeting

Samuel Chimsoro. His works will be discussed at the ZWA meeting. PIC: M. ZIMUNYA

Harare members and those interested in membership of The Zimbabwe Writers’ Association meet this weekend at the Zimbabwe International Book Fair (ZIBF) offices in the Harare Gardens.

The major part of the programme will include presentations and conversations by members of late writer Sam Chimsoro’s family on the life and times of the author of Dama Rekutanga, Nothing is Impossible, Smoke and Flames, Hovhiyo neHowa etc.

In addition, we have invited Zimbabwe Publishing House to fully discuss with authors their current call for manuscripts in line with the new syllabus.

Members are kindly reminded to bring $10 as annual subscriptions. Those who want to join ZWA are asked to pay a joining fee of $10 and an annual subscription of $10. Bring copies of your own publications. Others may want to buy them.

See you there! Saturday 18 February, 2017 from 12:00 to 15:30pm.