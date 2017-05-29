Zimbabwean rapper, Draze disses Usher, asks hard questions in new song

"Artists are avoiding the real issues," says Draze.

United States based rapper, Dumisani ‘Draze’ Maraire, has released the video for his song titled ‘Ain’t Nobody Talking About No Real Sh*t,’ in which he speaks out against a number of things, amongst them, internationally acclaimed RnB singer, Usher’s 2016 album.“Usher couldn’t have been so wrong, I almost hit the roof when I heard that song. I’m thinking he didn’t have to go there. He’s a legend, I wish he could go back to that Sh*t he did on Confessions. Before you defend him and ask me why am I so bothered? As a father I picture some dude spitting that sh*t to my daughter some ‘pop your pu**y all night long…..I ain’t ridding for that sh*t, not now or not ever”, ranted Draze in his latest video offering.

Draze is referring particularly to the way Usher’s lyrics portray women in his song titled ‘I Don’t Mind’ and he doesn’t not stop there.

Draze goes on to talk about racial segregation, especially of black people, not only in America but around the world.

“This song is a response to the frequent injustices that black people face in America and around the globe. As an artist, it’s really hard for me to see all of this and just remain silent, that’s not how I was built.

“So, with this track I’m kind of lashing out. Not just at the media but at everyone who plays a part in perpetuating it. There is a lot of anger, hurt and frustration in it. But it was inspired by what is happening and the lack of response to it”, Draze told Zimbo Jam in an interview.

The video itself contains a potpourri of powerful images and visuals of the injustices.

“These images are the things that are on our timelines every day. This is where the world is. We’re not going to get anywhere by sugarcoating what is there,” added Draze.

“We really watched a cop choke the life out of Eric Garner. Just last week we watched officer Betty Shelby shoot and murder an unarmed black man.

“Sometimes words like ‘unfortunate’ don’t feel like enough when everything in you is crying this is bullish*t. But this song is not just about violence against black people.

“There are so many other wide-ranging issues that are mentioned. I am not just calling out white people, I am calling out a racist system, hipsters, rappers, media, pop culture and every community or institution that is complicated.

Accountability starts at home and I am also calling out the contradictions in myself,” he explained.

Draze’s latest offering is something different from his other previous projects like ‘Nice To Meet You’ and ‘Seattle’s Own’.

The lyrics portray a different side of the rapper, an angry side and there is more to how the song came about than just the injustices.

Draze believes that it is the responsibility of artists to use their craft to be mirrors of the real society not just fantasies.

“I was watching an interview where soul singer, De’Angelo was talking about the state of black music as a whole. More importantly he was talking about the silence that he tends to hear from prominent black artists in the music game.

“In reference to the content he said, “Ain’t Nobody Talking About No Real Sh*t.”

“It hit me like a ton of bricks. I can’t tell you how many times I have purchased an album hoping the artist would say something about what was going on only to press play and be met with crickets.

“I love a good trap song or party record as much as the next man but at this point I need balance with mines. To be silent at this point is borderline negligence or just plain ignorance”, expressed Draze.

‘Ain’t Nobody Talking About No Real Sh*t’ is from Draze’s current mixtape ‘Seattle’s Own’, which is available on SoundCloud as a free download.