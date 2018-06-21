Zimbabweans go crazy with #ChinamasaChallenge as they ‘open’ bins, pots & toilets

Official opening...

Zimbabweans have gone crazy on social media, posting pictures of their own ‘commissioning’ of bins, toilets, pots, meals and even a pair of thighs, inspired by the antics of Finance ‘Binister’ Patrick Chinamasa who was pictured in Rusape over the weekend officially opening a set of skip bins.

Chinamasa was in the Eastern town for the opening of the Vengere Multi-Purpose Sports complex and he took the opportunity to send a message home about the importance of cleanliness.

When the pictures of him happily cutting the ribbon to commission the bins, they immediately spread across social media networks with Zimbabweans asking what on earth was a whole Finance Minister doing, ‘opening’ bins. Soon people were posting their own memes, using the hashtag #ChinamasaChallenge, inspired by Chinamasa’s deed…