Hey Gigaba, listen up! Zimbabweans have a few suggestions for you…

Malusi Gigaba. PIC: MAIL & GUARDIAN

13 SHARES Share Tweet

Zimbabweans in South Africa may be waiting with bated breath for a decision from South Africa’s Home Affairs Ministry about the fate of their temporary permits, but they are not holding their breath when it comes to their opinions on the matter.

They have reacted strongly to the recent comments by South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister, Malusi Gigaba, where he asked for time to consider the fate of those Zimbos living in SA under ‘special permits.’

Gigaba was quoted widely by media outlets yesterday, stating, “I need to be allowed to exercise my mind fully on the matter, without being put under pressure. I’m quite considerate of the anxieties of the individuals concerned and their families,” said Gigaba

The bulk of the temporary permits were issued in 2014 with December 31, 2017 as their expiry date. Now that 2017 is here the minister seems unsure what the next step should be.

Zimbabweans on the other hand, are very certain what they want the next step to be and continue to voice their opinions on the matter. Maybe they must just be asked to all vote on the matter to make Gigaba’s job easier.

Sophia Mutandwa whose mother and brother work and live in South Africa said, “Looking at the situation in Zimbabwe, it would not be proper for them to come back. South Africa is like their second home now. I understand South African government must protect the country’s interests, but Zimbabweans there mean no harm to them and their economy. They are actually contributing to the economic growth by working there.”

Gift Nyamapfene a Zimbabwean studying in South Africa feels that home affairs ministers from both countries should meet to discuss the issue, “It is important that Kembo Mohadi meet with Melusi Gigaba to look for a feasible way to resolve this situation. The troubling status quo in Zimbabwe unfortunately creates a complicated scenario for thousands of Zimbabweans who will be left in limbo come December because many will not be comfortable to return home given the ever deteriorating economy there.”

Leanmore Manyati, a Zimbabwean and beneficiary of the Zimbabwe Special Permit (ZSP) is hopeful that the South African government will be merciful, “Let’s not lose hope and rush to cross a bridge that is still far ahead. I am confident that they will not renew the permit but they will just make a provision for a new permit with a different name and conditions,” he said.

Tinashe Chikwanha also echoed the same sentiments, “Minister Gigaba will not chase away all 200,000 Zimbabweans holding the special dispensation permit rather he is likely to renew them adding a few more years. I think they should just give all those special permit holders permanent residence on the basis that they have stayed for more than 5 years.”

However, Tecla Mungwari who is based in Zimbabwe, had a diametrically different view. She thinks it’s high time fellow Zimbabweans in the Diaspora return home and help transform the country. “Ngavadzoke kumba tiwandire kuno (they must return home). If we suffer together we will surely find solutions to our problems together as a nation. Though it’s sad for them to come back to all the hardships we are going through in this country, they still must come back home.”

Voting jokes aside, a lot hangs on Gigaba’s decision. According to him, the special permits were issued under unique ministerial discretion, but now that their time is almost up, renewing them is tricky. It puts the South African government at risk of being sued by ZSP beneficiaries because it provides them with grounds to apply for a residence permit.

“Once it lapses, to continue offering temporary permits establishes a precedence of permanence. People can take us to court and say they have been in South Africa on this special permit for many years and they now deserve permanent residence. To offer 190 000 people at one go would be unprecedented. It’s unheard of. It’s drastic,” said Gigaba.

Last year in September Gigaba was quoted as saying “The Zimbabwe dispensation cannot exist forever. We therefore have to move to a phase where we regularise them by ensuring that we provide them with visas in terms of the Immirgration Act, and not through special arrangements.”

It is estimated that there are a total of about two million Zimbabweans living in South Africa currently.