ZimDancehall Summit just another talk show?

ZimDancehall pioneer, The Ninja President, Winky D at HIFA 2018. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Zimbabwe’s creative sector is in intensive care unit and the sad reality is that the major players in it are caught up in round-table meetings that supposedly seek to find a cure to resuscitate the patient but for years now they have failed.

A few weeks ago, there was the launch of the Creative Arts Think Tank, last year the Zim Hip Hop Summit was introduced and on Thursday June 28, another ‘talk show’, the inaugural edition of “The ZimDancehall Summit” will roar to life.

But are these talks really what Zimbabwe’s creative sector needs or just a few organised players to carry the burden and lead the rest of the sector to Canaan?

Zimbo Jam caught up with one of the brains behind ZimDancehall Summit, Plot Mhako – he revealed their mission.

“The Summit is seeking to address issues of sustainability and viability of ZimDancehall,” said Mhako.

“Our goal is to empower, engage and energize the community that shapes and defines ZimDancehall. There is power in collective effort that’s why we feel the need to converge all players.”

He revealed that summit will curate opportunities that will spark meaningful connections and cultivate worthy relationships.

“It will enlighten and inform the ZimDancehall community by providing invaluable insight, tools and resources to build an economy and an industry.”

Though there is a robust panel of speakers for the summit which includes radio DJ’s, Merciless, DJ Mbale, promoter, Benjamin Nyandoro, and artist’s such as Dadza D, Nutty O and Freeman, there is no participation from the corporate sector.

On why there aren’t any corporates involved yet the market is flooded with adverts which involve ZimDancehall artistes.

Mhako said, “That is the irony you find in the Zimbabwean business and creative space. Artists are only seen as tools and not an industry or stakeholders.

“It’s manipulation that thrives on division and lack of unity amongst artistes and not having a clear model of operation that ensures business sees value and also gives value in exchange.

“Businesses see the impact and numbers ZimDancehall commands but shy away from associating with the genre based on perception, whether real or imagined.”

He added that it is this perception and reality we seek to interrogate and help correct.

“The negative impression about drugs, sex, violence and a dirty image which is not entirely representative of the genre.

For the first edition of the summit we did not put much focus on corporate or donor support.

“We wanted to build this first, get a body of work and prove how organised ZimDancehall can be without necessarily relying on external support which at times stifles open dialogue.

“We hope and believe next year they will jump on board. Look it took years for radio, corporates and the government to appreciate the impact of ZimDancehall but the streets had long accepted it,” he highlighted.