ZimGold new sponsor for Restaurant Week

ZimGold sponsoring Restuarant week 2017

The best week for foodies in Harare is fast approaching and that is the restaurant week.

The amazing week which see’s participating restaurants offering their best dishes at discounted rates will run from June 28 to July 8, 2017.

However, the restaurant week returns with a new sponsor, ZimGold.

The brains behind the restaurant week, Joseph Bunga confirmed that ZOL was not going to be the sponsor for this year’s festivities saying, “ZimGold is our new sponsor and they are the leading cooking oil supplier in Zimbabwe.”

He says despite the harsh economic environment prevailing in the country, he and his team have managed to keep the restaurant week alive by maintaining good relations with their various partners.

“Good relationships with the restaurants and consistency in delivery has helped us sustain this initiative in this tough economic environment,” shared Bunga.

This year will see 15 restaurants participating, up by one from last year.

Another new element to this year’s edition, besides the change in sponsorship are video interviews with the restaurant owners.

“Menus will still be ranging from $15 – $25 – two pop-up restaurants themed around Battle of the Chefs will also spice up this year’s edition,” continued Bunga.

Asked whether their main objective behind this project is being met, nine editions later, Bunga said, “One of the objectives of the restaurant week was to bring a lower price to the end consumer to enjoy places that they wouldn’t traditional try out and we have achieved this.”