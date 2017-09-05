Zimpraise festival kicks-off today!

ZimPraise in Action PIC: COURTESY OF ZIMPRAISE

Like the biblical Joseph, so is the story of Joseph Madziyire.

Both their careers kick off from mere dreams that then manifest into amazing reality.

For Joseph Madziyire, his dream started back in Australia where he was studying and 10 years later, it has manifested into something that the whole nation is in awe of.

This is Zimpraise.

This week Zimpraise will be hosting its 10 year anniversary festival starting today till Saturday September 9.

A series of workshops, concerts and live DVD recording sessions have been lined up to celebrate the 10 years which have produced some bittersweet moments for the award-winning choir.

“It has been a tough 10 years,” said Zimpraise founder, Joseph Madziyire.

“We have had to look to God, powered by faith and passion to minister the gospel of Christ.”

He added that as they grew so did the complexity of challenges they had to deal with.

“I remember when we had our first DVD recording back at the 7 Arts Theatre, we had challenges of shortages of microphone cables and our total budget was then a massive $2000. It might seem small now but back then it was a lot of money.

“Fast forward to five years from then we were filling up the HICC and at that level we were now dealing with different problems such as politics in and outside the team.

“Many left the choir and at times I felt like this was the end but God sustained us and here we are today.

“Today we are faced with the task of filling up the National Sports Stadium and make sure we give the best hospitality to our guests such as Bishop TD Jakes,” said Madziire.

The headline minister for this year’s festival is Bishop TD Jakes, who will be joined by powerful teachers of the word namely; Bishop Tudor Bismark, Dr. A Madziyire, Bishop John Francis, Apostle Java and Bishop Tagara.

“Besides the music performances and workshops we will also be having teachings of the word so that people who come will not just dance and scream to the music but also get an understanding of who Christ Jesus is and hopefully we win more souls and grow the kingdom.

“This is why we have themed our festival, Legacy of the Great Commission.

“Our mission is to win souls to Christ Jesus hence we want this anniversary festival to be centred on exactly that,” revealed Madziyire.

He also added that unlike the past years where the DVD recording takes place on one night this year the recordings will be happening every night of the three nights they will be at the National Sports Stadium.

“This year will see us reuniting with a host of artists that had left us along the way. We felt it was a big occasion and what better way to spice it up than to rekindle memories we made with artists that were once part of us who then grew to become powerful solo artists,” he highlighted.

Today’s programme will see multi award-wining South African gospel artist, Ntokozo Mbambo and husband, Nqubeko Mbatha hosting a praise and workshop at the HICC and admission is free.

Other speakers at the workshops which end tomorrow are South African artists, Zaza as well as Maranda Curtis.