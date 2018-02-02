Zim’s AWA set to shut down Commonwealth Games in Australia

Zimbabwean hip-hop queen, Awakhiwe Sibanda aka AWA PIC COURTESY OF IPOW

Zimbabwean hip-hop queen, Awakhiwe Sibanda affectionately known as AWA is set to perform at the closing ceremony of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games on April 15 in Queensland, Australia.

AWA will perform as part of the GRRRL band a bespoke electronic and vocal collaboration of eight revolutionary female vocalists from around the world coming together to tell their collective stories of life, conflict, inequality, and change through music.

The band features an inspirational line up of emerging and established female vocalists, Zimbabwe’s Rap Queen AWA – African Women Arise, Sufi singer / songwriter Sarah Yaseen, Manchester-based soul singer Tsana Osbourne, cultural activist and lead singer of Family Ranks Ruby Ann Patterson, founder of Amani Creatives Emmanuela Yogolelo, 18 year old Eritrean singer Neda Naser, Zambian singer Yolanta Johnston and Syrian singer Sham.

Zimbo Jam reached out to the German-based lyricist who was ecstatic about this opportunity and also narrated how she got to be part of the project.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I got the message. It is an honour to be part of such a prestigious event. It is a huge stepping stone for us as a band and for my career as well. I hope this will inspire other hip-hop artists in Zimbabwe since people always look down on the genre. It is a dream come to life,” said AWA

“I have been working with a UK organisation called In Place Of War for years. Every project I have done in the UK has been organised by them. So when they decided to put together an all-female band from seven different countries last year, they chose me to represent Zimbabwe.”

Awakhiwe, a fast-paced microphone controller who spits lyrics in predominantly isiNdebele whilst clad in traditional garb and bare feet is one of the hardest working and most prominent rap artists from Zimbabwe, where the genre is still struggling to break through.

The Nkayi born and Makokoba raised hip-hop artist expressed that working with these phenomenal women has been amazing, empowering and a great lesson. Awa is appreciating the power in collaborating with others since it creates something one artist cannot create by themselves.

Ruth Daniel the Director of In Place of War echoed AWA’s sentiments saying this opportunity is huge.

“This launches their international career. They will perform at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games and will tour Australia, Europe, and Latin America. This year the band is also releasing an album,” said Daniel.

GRRRL encourages women to unite and empower each other. Last year they recorded an album and headlined some of the biggest festivals in the UK namely Freedom Festival, Greenbelt festival and was voted the best musical act at Shambala festival 2017. They went on to hold shows in Manchester and London. The tour kicked off at one of the most famous Jazz clubs in the world, Ronnie Scotts.

The Commonwealth Games is an international sporting event where every four years the best athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations meet for competitions in various sports. They are considered the third largest multi-sport event in the world after the Olympics. Zimbabwe used to take part in the Commonwealth Games until the country withdrew its membership in 2003 but the new administration has expressed interest in re-joining. This makes AWA more than just a performer but a cultural diplomat.

