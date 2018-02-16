Zororo fired up for change!

Zororo Makamba on set of the TWZ show PIC: COURTESY OF ZORORO

Radio and TV producer/presenter, Zororo Makamba is back in the mix with a new political show titled Point of View (POV) set to be launched on February 26 at 6 pm on line.

The young lad had been off air for a solid three years studying, and now he returns as a Master of Fine Arts in Producing.

Asked why he chose to go for politics as opposed to continuing with his light hearted award-winning show, Tonight With Zororo (TWZ), he said, “Politics is a passion and an interest of mine. The world will be watching our up and coming elections and they will be seeking interpretation and a point of view from Zimbabweans on the ground and I’m excited to add my voice to our political developments.”

He also explained why he chose putting the show online and not on any television station like was the case with TWZ which was on M-Net’s Zambezi Magic.

“The show will be online, across all social media platforms. M-Net is not concentrating on talk shows as they do not rate as much but I prefer the online model. I’ve crafted out a neat business model, I’m able to reach anyone on the internet and I retain creative control which is important.”

Besides being in school in the USA, Zoro also had a short stint at United Talent Agency in their news and broadcasting department.

“I was at United Talent Agency for just under a year in their News & Broadcasting department out of New York City. The news department represents on-air and off-air journalistic talent in syndication, cable, and reality television and talk radio. I worked for two agents as an assistant,” he highlighted.

POV will run weekly, every Monday and as we get closer to elections we’ll have add more days.

Responding to whether he is working on other productions besides POV he said, “Right now we in development. We’re working on a high school teen drama and a political drama about the challenges and slippery slope that is in succession politics.

“I’ve also just finished writing a documentary called Harare 2025 which explores the ambitious vision of Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, becoming a world class city by the year 2025 in the face of rampant corruption and government mismanagement.”

Like this: Like Loading...